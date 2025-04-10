Gas prices likely to go up in Pakistan

Sui Northern and Sui Southern Gas Companies have submitted requests for substantial tariff increases for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26, which will result in a gas price hike in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Sui Northern has proposed an increase of Rs. 735.59 per MMBTU, while Sui Southern has requested a Rs. 2443 per MMBTU hike, including adjustments for previous shortfalls.

The companies cite financial requirements amounting to Rs. 700 billion for Sui Northern and Rs. 44 billion for Sui Southern. This is going to outcome in a gas price hike nationwide.

Public hearings on these proposals will be held in Lahore and Peshawar on April 18 and 28, while Karachi and Quetta will host hearings on April 21 and 23. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has been actively reviewing gas prices in Pakistan.

Recent reports indicate that OGRA has approved significant hikes in gas tariffs, with an average increase of 25.78% for Sindh and Balochistan and 8.71% for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.

Additionally, OGRA has adjusted LPG prices for April 2025, increasing the cost by Rs. 0.54 per kg, bringing the price of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder to Rs. 2,930.71.

While gas prices are rising, petrol prices in Pakistan are expected to drop by Rs. 12 per liter from April 16, following a decline in global crude oil rates.

The gas price hike in Pakistan will likely impact households and industries, increasing the cost of living and production expenses.

Consumers are advised to stay informed about upcoming regulatory decisions and potential relief measures.

Earlier, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) announced new gas supply timings and a load-shedding schedule after Ramadan 2025 to ensure consistent gas pressure for consumers.

The updated schedule was designed to help consumers effectively plan their cooking and daily activities.

Residents of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and surrounding areas experienced gas load-shedding. SNGPL officials stated that after Ramadan, gas was only available during designated mealtimes.