Gas production dropped by 6% in 2020-21 – OGRA annual report

Lahore: Oil imports went up by 27.82%, while natural gas production dropped by 6% in the fiscal year 2020-21, the annual report of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) shows, ARY News reported.

According to the annual report, natural gas production dropped to 2006 mmcfd after a 6% drop in 2020-21. However, local refineries’ production went up by 14.48%, the report read.

The refineries’ oil production went up to 10.66 million tons in 2020-21. However, LPG production in local refineries went up by 25.32%.

Petroleum demand spiked by 12.95% in 2020-21 and went up from 17.63% to 19.92%. Punjab got 52% (1426 mmcft) of the total gas, while Sindh got 39% (1052 mmcft).

Despite the crisis, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) gave away 467,000 new connections during the financial year 2020-21, ARY News reported on Friday.

OGRA, in its annual report, said that it gave 305,409 new connections in Punjab, 77,152 in Sindh, 66,209 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 18,284 in Balochistan during 2020-21.

In 2020-21, OGRA issued 87 various licenses related to LPG. For the construction of LPG storage and filling plants, OGRA issued 30 licenses for the operation of LPG storage and filling plants 11 licenses, one each license for the operation of LPG auto refuelling station and construction of LPG production& storage facility respectively.

