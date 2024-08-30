Gas shortage leads to price surge in Balochistan

QUETTA: A significant gas supply suspension has affected five districts in Balochistan, including Quetta, leading to widespread disruptions, ARY News reported on Friday.

The suspension has caused a severe shortage of gas, forcing residents to queue up at local liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shops in search of the vital commodity.

As a result of the supply crisis, shopkeepers have taken advantage of the situation by drastically increasing LPG prices.

The cost has surged from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg, causing financial strain for many households already grappling with the shortage.

The arbitrary price hikes have led to frustration among residents, who are struggling to afford the inflated rates.