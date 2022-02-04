Gas shortage: Pakistani villager makes magic stove!

A craftsman from Jalalpur Bhattian city of Punjab has invented a wood stove that will help in cooking food amidst the gas shortage in the country.

It is a hand-made steel crystal stove that can run on both wood and coal for an hour.

The inventor said it can be prepared in just half an hour.

When the gas shortage and high prices of LPG across the country have made life difficult for people. This is a blessing for the people who are struggling with the problem.

This is the reason why this wooden stove is gaining prominence and helping people fulfilling their needs.

