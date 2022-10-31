Gas shortage to haunt consumers in winter: sources

ISLAMABAD: The gas shortage will haunt the consumers during the upcoming winter season, as there is no improvement in the supply position in the country, ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources.

There is a fear of a major shortage of gas in the winter of this year, even for domestic consumers, full gas will not be available according to the demand, the sources within the petroleum division said.

They further say it has been suggested to give gas to domestic consumers three times during meal times as the gas supply to domestic consumers will be the first priority of the government.

The gas shortfall of Sui Northern and Southern could increase to 1.2 billion cubic feet. Supply of LNG to domestic consumers up to 350 mmcfd has been proposed by the ministry.

According to sources, it has been proposed to halt gas supply to commercial consumers from November 1 and shift them to the LNG.

Gas supply to CNG sector will also be halted in the upcoming winter season due to expected shortage.

Sources in the petroleum division say that the implementation of the gas load management plan has been proposed from November 1. After the approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the plan will be enforced.

