Gas station attendant stages robbery to leave work early

In a surprising turn of events, a gas station clerk in Tulsa, USA, is allegedly the mastermind behind the robbery at his own work for the sake of an early off.

On June 5th, Isaias Jones contacted the Tulsa Police Department to report a robbery incident by a masked individual who had allegedly entered the gas station and robbed it at gunpoint.

The police officials successfully apprehended the alleged robber through the assistance of surveillance cameras at the gas station.

The police officials stated that the suspect identified as Steven Jones revealed to the police that he had not planned the robbery himself but a woman named Alyia Locke, who happened to be a mutual acquaintance of both him and Isaias Jones, had approached him with a request to carry out the robbery.

Alyia claimed that Clerk Isaias was exhausted and wanted an early release from work.

Subsequently, Alyia Locke was apprehended by the police, and her statement aligned with Steven’s account. She also provided evidence in the form of text messages exchanged between her and Isaias.

Furthermore, the young clerk, Isaias Jones, was also arrested by law enforcement. During interrogation, he confessed to instructing Alyia to find a robber and planned a robbery at gas station, citing his tiredness and desire to leave early from work.

While both men were released on bail, Elia remains detained in the Tulsa County Jail pending further legal proceedings.