Gas supply disruption causes distress to Karachiites

KARACHI: For the past 24 hours, the supply of gas has been halted in the North Karachi area of the metropolis, causing significant hardships for the residents, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the interruption of gas supply has posed significant challenges for households, particularly affecting women who struggled to prepare meals and breakfast.

The local residents reported that although the gas supply was restored in some areas of North Karachi at 12 o’clock, the suspension continued for several hours without any prior notice.

In response to the situation, the spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) stated that the gas supply was restored at 9:30 PM on Wednesday, but it faced issues again in the early hours due to extremely low pressure in the system.

As the situation unfolds, the residents of North Karachi are eagerly awaiting a swift resolution to the gas supply issue to alleviate their difficulties and restore normalcy to their daily routines.