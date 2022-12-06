Gas supply schedule announced for Punjab, KP

KARACHI: Consumers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces are likely to face 16-hour gas outages this winter season, whereas, the SNGPL MD unveils a new schedule, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Gas outages are likely to intensify in Punjab and KP provinces.

The Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Ali J Hamdani said, “Only eight hours of gas will be supplied to domestic consumers in the span of 24 hours across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).”

While speaking to the media in Lahore, Ali J Hamdani blamed Ukraine and Russia for the gas crisis saying, that the increase in RLNG price in the global market was the outcome of the Ukraine-Russia war, which affects the supply across Pakistan.

Not much RLNG could be bought this year, due to the expensive RLNG in the global market. Meanwhile, people are installing compressors and stealing gas worth billions.

MD SNGPL urged that gas prices should be increased as they are unable to purchase expensive gas and resell it at a low price.

“We are not cutting off the gas at industries but we are just putting a ban on new connections due to ongoing crisis,” Hamdani stated.

While talking to the media, MD Hamdani announced the daily schedule of the gas supply.

“Despite the crisis, domestic consumers will receive gas three times in 24 hours from 6 am to 9 am, 12 noon to 2 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm.”

