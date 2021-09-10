Gas supply to be suspended to CNG stations, non-export industry

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced the suspension of gas supply to non-export industry and Combined Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Friday.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced a planned gas supply suspension for three days starting from September 12, Sunday 6:00 pm to September 15, Wednesday 12:00 midnight.

According to a notification, the gas supplies will be halted to CNG stations, general, non-export and cement industry across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

The SNGPL spokesperson added that the gas supply will be continued to the export industry.

A memorandum issued by the gas supply company stated that the export industry will be given 10 per cent of the total volume of gas supply.