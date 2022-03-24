Gas supply to CNG stations suspended again

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) announced on Thursday the closure of all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the gas utility said that all the CNG stations will stay closed for 72 hours from 8 am on March 25, till 8 am on March 28, Monday.

According to SSGC, the gas supply to industrial units will also remain closed on Sunday.

It further shared that the decision was taken in wake of low gas pressure.

Recently, a delegation of CNG Association called on Federal Minister for Petroleum Hammad Azhar and expressed concerns over the closure of CNG stations for the last three months.

While talking to a delegation of All Pakistan CNG Association led by Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, Hammad Azhar has assured the delegation of restoring gas supply to the CNG sector soon.

According to a plan, the gas supply to CNG sector would be for three or four days a week and later would move to round the clock.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Petroleum Ali Raza, DG Gas Abdul Rashid Jokhio, Additional Secretary Haroon Rafique, DG Staff Faridoon Sheikh and other senior officials.

