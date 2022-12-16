Gas supply to industries suspended for two days

KARACHI: The gas crisis has further deepened in the economic hub of Pakistan as the duration of gas loadshedding to Karachi industries was increased for up to two days, ARY News reported on Friday.

The industrial sites in Karachi will be facing two-day gas loadshedding instead of one day as the crisis deepened in the metropolis.

It was learnt that an announcement was made for two-day gas closure to all industrial units and captive power plants in Karachi.

Seven industrial zones and captive power plants were directed to not use gas supply from Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) from December 17 to 19 (Saturday and Sunday).

Sources said that the relevant authorities will take legal action against the violators and SSGC monitoring teams will also conduct surprise raids in all industrial sites.

On December 13, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh criticised the gas loadshedding and said that the province is producing more natural gas than its demand but is being deprived of its legitimate right.

In an exclusive chat with ARY News, energy minister Imtiaz Shaikh demanded that Sindh should be given priority in the supply of natural gas over other areas of the country.

“We will take the matter to the court if required,” Sindh’s energy minister said. “We are also considering to raise the issue in the Council of Common Interest (CCI)”, he said.

He said the government has discussed the matter with the federal government and the chief minister has presented Sindh’s case over the gas crisis. He expressed hope that the prime minister will take notice of the matter.

The provincial minister said that the wheel of industries in Karachi will run when more gas will be supplied to the province.

Sindh, which produces maximum natural gas in Pakistan facing an acute shortage of natural gas for its domestic as well as industrial and commercial consumers.

