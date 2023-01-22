Gas supply to Quetta restored after five days

QUETTA: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) restored the gas supply to Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, after five days of suspension, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the SSGC spokesperson, the gas supply was resumed to Quetta and nearby towns which was suspended after some unidentified individuals blew up a 12-inch pipeline in Bolan district.

The spokesperson said that the reparation of pipeline was delayed due to bad weather conditions. However, the technical team managed to repair the pipeline after five days of struggle and resumed the gas supply to affected people.

The destruction of the pipeline cut off gas supply to Quetta including Mach, Mastung, Kalat other areas.

Earlier, it was reported that the citizens of Quetta are forced to use age-old methods to keep themselves warm as the gas crisis intensify in the capital city of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

As the gas shortage hit Quetta city, the people are forced to use the oldest method of starting a fire. Yes, they are literally collecting wood to burn it, in order to cook and heat up their homes in the chilling weather.

Using this age-old method not only threatens the households but the whole environment as the method requires one to cut down trees amid an already deteriorating climate situation.

