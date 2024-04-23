Gas supply to remain suspended in these cities tomorrow

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Tuesday announced that gas supply will remain suspended in nine districts of Balochistan tomorrow.

According to the SSGC statement, the gas supply will remain suspended in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin and other Balochistan cities due to repair work.

The gas supply will remain suspended from 9am till 5pm, it said, adding that the recent rains in Balochistan has damaged gas pipelines.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan on Monday revealed that 16 people died during the recent torrential rains in the province.

In a report, the PDMA said that the casualties were reported since April 12 as the heavy rainfall also damaged the infrastructure. It added that the rain wreaked havoc in 11 districts of the province.

The PDMA maintained that 12 roads and two bridges have been damaged in different districts. The report read that 220 houses were damaged, out of which 60 were completely destroyed and 160 partially affected. The PDMA said relief work in the affected areas of Chaman was underway.

The report further said that a survey is being conducted to ascertain the damages caused to houses and crops. The troops of the Pakistan Army are taking part in draining out the rainwater from Gwadar, Pasni and Jiwani, the PDMA said.