Gas supply to Sindh CNG stations suspended

KARACHI: All Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will remain closed for three days across Sindh, announced Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the gas utility said in a statement that all the CNG stations will stay closed for 72 hours from 8am on July 1, Friday till 8am on July 3, Monday.

The spokesperson said CNG stations are being closed as per the gas load management plan to meet gas shortfall.

“In compliance with sectoral priority order in force for gas load management, all CNG Stations in Sindh (including those being operating on RLNG), will remain closed,” the statement read.

“Keeping in view the short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased resulting in depletion of line pack / low pressure in the system,” the statement added.

