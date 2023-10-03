Gas supply to various sectors remain suspended on Oct 5

ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Tuesday said gas supply to the consumers of various sectors including F5, F6, F7, F8, G5, G6, G7 and G8 of the federal capital would be suspended on Thursday.

The SNGPL spokesperson said in a statement that the gas supply to various sectors would remain suspended on Thursday from 8 am to 8 pm due to necessary work on gas pipelines at Sector F-8 for improving the gas system.

The spokesman requested the consumers to make alternative fuel arrangements for the said period, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, he also appealed to the consumers to keep off all gas-powered appliances and take special precautions during the said time.

Yesterday, it was learnt that the caretaker government planned to announce a hike gas price on the demand of the IMF as the former PDM government had deferred the decision.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has demanded to enhance the gas prices in the country by 45 percent.

The IMF has demanded to generate 435 billion rupees revenue with increase in gas rates, sources said. The lender has not been prepared to show flexibility in its demand for hike in the gas tariff, sources said.

Sources shared that the government has prepared a strategy to save small consumers of gas from the rate hike by avoiding increase for them. “Caretaker government will save 64 percent gas consumers from the price hike,” according to sources.

The government is expected to announce 45 pct hike in gas rate with an official notification soon, sources said.