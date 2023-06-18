Gas supply from Wali gas field connected with SNGPL network

LAHORE: In a fresh development in the national energy scene, the production of Wali gas field in district Lakki Marwat of KP has been connected with the SNGPL’s network, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Oil and Gas Development Corporation (OGDC) had discovered Wali gas field last year in January in Lakki Marwat, a spokesperson said.

The Sui Northern Gas on the instructions of the prime mininister and the energy ministry laid pipelines for injection of gas from the newly discovered gas field.

The SNGPL laid 66-kilometer long high-pressure pipeline connecting OGDCL’s processing plant to Sui Northern’s network and the project was completed before time, spokesperson said.

Current supply flow rate from the gas field is 10 MMCFD which is expected to rise to 20 MMCFD in near future.

“The SNGPL will extend all possible assistance to resolve the energy crisis according to the vision of the government.”