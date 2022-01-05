Gas suspension to non-export industries: Govt submits reply

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday took up a petition against the suspension of gas supply to non-export industries.

The federal government and the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) filed their respective replies to the petition in pursuance of a court notice.

In its reply, the government stated that the country’s natural gas reserves are fast depleting, due to which it was unable to meet the rising demand for the commodity.

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) facing a shortfall of 246 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), it said, adding the government has halted gas supply to the non-export industries as per its policy of load management.

Adjourning the case until Jan 11, the Sindh High Court (SHC) extended it stay order against the government’s notification suspending gas supply to the non-export industries.

At the previous hearing, the SSGC lawyer apprised the court after they are facing a shortage of gas and their priority is to ensure the supply of gas to domestic consumers as it creates law and order situation in case of failure.

