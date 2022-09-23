Gas worth over Rs2.3b stolen from main pipelines in one year

The gas theft worth Rs2.34 billion has been reported from the main pipelines across the country this year, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the official documents, gas worth Rs2.34 billion was stolen from main pipelines this year. Rs1.69 billion worth gas theft was detected in the gas supply chain of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), whereas, over Rs640 million worth gas theft was detected from the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

139,589 gas theft cases were reported against domestic consumers of SNGPL and 9,047 theft cases were registered against SSGC’s domestic consumers. 1,484 theft cases were lodged against SNGPL commercial consumers and 258 cases against SSGC consumers.

