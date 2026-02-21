Gatwick train station closed over firearms incident

Gatwick Airport train station was cordoned off after reports of a man carrying firearms on a train, causing disruption to services across the Gatwick railway line.

The alarm was raised after eyewitnesses reported a man on a train from Brighton allegedly carrying a firearm. Emergency services, including officers from the British Transport Police and Sussex Police, responded to the incident.

National Rail warned passengers to expect delays on Gatwick Express, Great Western Railway, Southern and Thameslink services due to an incident in the Gatwick Airport area.

London Gatwick Airport advised travellers through social media that, due to an ongoing incident, train services are currently not stopping at Gatwick Airport station. Passengers are therefore advised to check services before travelling and allow extra time for their journey.

Officers later detained a man in possession of two imitation firearms. A UK Transport Police spokesperson said:

“We received a report at 12:45pm on 20 February of a man on board a train from Brighton with a firearm. Sussex Police officers met the train at Gatwick Airport and arrested a man in possession of two imitation firearms. BTP officers are investigating.”

While the train station was evacuated, airport services remained largely unaffected. The station has since reopened, but some services may continue to experience delays as operations recover.