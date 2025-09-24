Gaza becomes graveyard for humanity and global conscience, says Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan highlighted the “historic suffering” of the Palestinian people and called on the UN Security Council to take decisive action to uphold human dignity, ensure accountability, and deliver justice, while emphasizing the need for a two-state solution for peace in the Middle East.

“The time for words has passed; the time for action is now,” Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar told the 15-member Council during a session focused on the dire situation in Gaza.

He went on to describe Gaza as “a graveyard for humanity and the global conscience,” reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people in their struggle for dignity, justice, and self-determination. He called for the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

DPM/FM commended the recent recognitions of Palestine by numerous member states, saying that Pakistan had the honour to be among the first few countries to recognize Palestine, following the declaration of independence in 1988.

“This positive momentum must be sustained with resolute determination, seriousness of purpose, and an unwavering commitment to achieving a just and lasting solution,” he said. “The people of Palestine are facing a crisis of historic proportion, the suffering is a stain on our collective consciousness.”

Dar called for an immediate permanent ceasefire; unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza and the immediate lifting of the blockade to allow life-saving aid to reach those in need; an end to any forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands, while upholding the right of return for refugees, and establishing an international protection mechanism.

Opening the debate, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “We are confronting one of the darkest chapters of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, noting that violence has only escalated across the Occupied Palestinian Territory nearly two years after the Israeli war in Gaza.