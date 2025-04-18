Gaza blockade sparks scarcity as aid groups warns of catastrophe

Gaza has reached a serious point in the humanitarian situation, as Israel’s obstruction and Gaza blockade have continued for several weeks, cutting off essential aid goods.

A large number of children are facing underfeeding, with support groups warning that the crisis is extending.

According to stats provided by humanitarian organisations, about 94% of aid amenities in Gaza have stopped because of Israel’s restrictions and airstrikes.

People and families are in search of food, and the number of children are unable to get even a daily meal. The Gaza blockade has upset the humanitarian support system, leaving millions dependent on charity kitchens that are facing a shortage of supplies.

The UN and other international aid organisations have requested access to Gaza, but Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has been rejecting these calls.

He has demonstrated the blockade as a strong weapon against Hamas, further worsening the suffering of civilians.

Hamas has blamed Israel for using scarcity as a war weapon, requesting the international community to interfere and lift the blockade. The condition has reached a rising humanitarian disaster, with reports demonstrating that most people in Gaza are now living on just one meal per day.

Despite the increase in pressure, Israel claims that the blockade is essential to weaken Hamas’ control over the region.

However, supporting groups warn that the crisis is getting out of control, with a huge number of children facing acute malnutrition and medical supplies becoming increasingly low.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has stated that stocks of food rations in Gaza are nearly finished, with tons of aid waiting to enter the territory.

Moreover, water scarcities have worsened as well, compelling residents to queue for hours to collect minimal supplies.

As the humanitarian crisis increases, global leaders are being requested to take instant action to prevent further suffering.

The Gaza blockade has left Gaza’s population in terrible conditions, with humanitarian aid now the primary food source for 80% of the population.