Tens of thousands of children march in Karachi to support Palestinians in Gaza

KARACHI: Tens of thousands of children and school students marched in Karachi on Thursday to protest the ongoing war in Gaza and to condemn Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

The Children’s Gaza March was organized by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Shahrah-e-Quaideen. Children carried Palestinian flags and white shrouds (kaffan) to symbolically represent the bodies of Palestinian children killed in Gaza. Students also performed tableaus and recited poems, expressing solidarity with Palestinian children.

Speaking to the media, one female student urged the international community to boycott Israel, stating that her participation was a show of unity with the suffering children in Gaza.

Another student added, “We want to send a message to the children of Palestine: You are not alone — we are all with you.” The protestors chanted slogans “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, and “Pakistan ka matlab kya, La Illaha Illal Allah”.

Protesters widely condemned Israeli aggression, calling it brutality against Muslims. The speakers urged the international community to take decisive action against Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Addressing the gathering, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, strongly criticized both Israel and the United States, stating that the U.S. is responsible for killing millions in Iraq and Afghanistan and is continuing to supply weapons to Israel, which is committing genocide in Gaza.

