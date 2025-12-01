Gaza death toll surpasses 70,000 as Israel violates ceasefire

Israel has killed over 70,000 Gazans since the genocide began on October 7, 2023, the Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement. The announcement came on Saturday as Israel violates the so-called fragile ceasefire.

In a statement released by the Health Ministry of Gaza, the massacre’s death toll had risen to 70,100.

The ministry said that since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 354 Palestinians had been killed by IDF fire.

The latest casualties in Gaza now include two bodies brought to hospitals within the last 48 hours, with one recovered from beneath the rubble.

The increase in the total death toll is attributed to the recent processing and approval of data for 299 bodies by the authorities. This updated count coincides with the United Nations’ observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29.

Despite a ceasefire, the Palestinian enclave remains in a severe humanitarian crisis, a situation aggravated by Israel’s ongoing blockade and violations.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a statement, “In so many ways, this tragedy has tested the norms and laws that have guided the international community for generations.”

“The killing of so many civilians, the repeated displacement of an entire population, and the obstruction of humanitarian aid should never be acceptable under any circumstances,” he added.

The UN chief continued, “The recent ceasefire offers a glimmer of hope. It is now vital that all parties respect it fully and work in good faith towards solutions that restore and uphold international law.”

Israel’s actions have practically displaced the entire population of the blockaded enclave, leaving the area largely in ruins.