Humanitarian and scarcity crisis in Gaza has reached disturbing levels, as 60,000 children are suffering from harsh starvation due to Israel’s continued siege.

According to foreign sources, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has cautioned that Gaza is on the verge of a scarcity crisis because food supplies are diminishing and essential resources are running out.

UNRWA’s Director of Information and Communication, Juliette Touma, stated that bakeries are shut, hunger is propagating rapidly, and children are sleeping without food.

The obstruction has also caused the closure of 21 nutrition centers, troublemaking care for 350 severely malnourished children.

Since March 2, Israel has sealed the state border crossings, stopping the entry of food, medical supplies, and fuel.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has criticized Israel’s new suggestion to control aid transfers and called it a step to limit humanitarian aid down to the last calorie and grain of flour.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has issued a warning that the shortage of sufficient nutrition and clean drinking water will worsen health challenges, especially with the ongoing ban on vaccinations for children, including polio.

The UN has called for a quick ceasefire and the unchecked delivery of humanitarian aid to stop additional loss of life and certain damage to the population of Gaza.

The situation is terrible, as infants and children are sleeping hungry. Gaza is getting closer to an extreme hunger and scarcity crisis every day.

Earlier, two Israeli missiles hit a building inside a main Gaza hospital, destroying the emergency and reception department and damaging other structures.

Health officials at the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital evacuated the patients from the building after one person said he received a call from someone who identified himself with the Israeli security shortly before the attack took place.