Gaza faces dire food crises as blockade continues

A humanitarian group functioning in Gaza has severely warned that residents of the blockaded territory are likely to perish due to starvation if food deliveries are not resumed.



The leader of the group requested that the aid be allowed into the region urgently, as the Gaza food crisis has worsened.

Israel has stopped the humanitarian supplies into Gaza since March 25, highlighting that these steps have been taken to stop Hamas from having food resources.

The blockade has caused intense scarcities, with community kitchens facing challenges in providing meals to the population, escalating the Gaza food crisis.

Last Friday, when the group aid started distributing food in Khan Younis, many residents reached out as they were suffering from hunger.

The aid group had somehow prepared 20 pots of rice, but they were not enough, as the population was way more than they had prepared food for.

However, children didn’t even leave a single grain in the empty pots, and scraped them with their bare hands.

The relief organisation stated that it was due to less aid, they were only able to feed around 100 people that day.

The group leader had expressed his serious concern that these distribution centres are likely to shut down in a few days, as they are running short of essential supplies.

The Gaza food crisis has intensified as markets are empty, and families struggle to find food.

The group has indicated that people may die either in their homes or streets because of hunger as their supplies have run over, and externally, no aid is being let in.

According to reports, Gaza is in severe danger of famine, with almost 500,000 Palestinians experiencing extreme hunger.

Community kitchens, which have served as a crucial source of support for many residents, are quickly closing due to a lack of supplies.

The United Nations and humanitarian organizations have urged Israel to lift the restrictions, arguing that the blockade is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis4. However, Israel insists that aid distribution must be restructured to prevent Hamas from diverting supplies.