The Broken Morality Compass

The world has silently witnessed the power revealing its darkest side for over a month. Instantaneously, world peace, harmony, mutual existence, diversity, acceptance, tolerance, restraint, forbearance, consideration, and humanity became a novelty rarely found in the power alleys. As Gaza turns into rubble, the focus of the West remains centered on condemning Hamas for 7th October 2023. Nothing is quenching Israel’s reckless, aggressive rage felt after the horrific event that occurred in the last 50 years, costing the lives of 1,400 Israelis and kidnapping around 240.

To console the West’s spoiled brat, it pivoted its morality compass on 7 October 2023, completely ignoring the historical background of the region and Israel’s habitual atrocities spanning over 75 years.

In response, Israel stirred a genocide, collectively punishing the Palestinians, and the world watched in silence.

Shamelessly, the Western media and members of the Security Council are still seeking a befitting response and getting it validated by the rest of the world.

It is alarming that proximity is still not achieved after nine times more deaths in Gaza, besieging it, carpet bombing, collective punishment, calling Palestinian human animals, witnessing children die helplessly, threatening with nuke bombing hospitals, schools, ambulances, rescue workers, killing journalists, and forced displacement.

The death toll in Palestine is more than 12300, with 5000 children, 3300 women, and 678 elderly. Sadly, the situation is aggravating with every passing second.

There is an apparent inclination of the Western media, Israel, and its allied stakeholders to authenticate Hamas’s condemnation and label the national liberation movement as a terrorist. It is one of the most critical of Hasbara’s strategic moves.

Suppose the apartheid state of Israel successfully establishes that narrative. In that case, it will be synonymous with departing from the Palestinian’s 100-year-long, persistent, untiring, and resilient struggle for freedom. And will transform a fight between an oppressor and oppressed into a legitimate self-defense of a sovereign country against a terrorist group.

Thereby, a genocidal, apartheid, brutal, and vicious Israel proclaims to be a victim and accuses the oppressed, besieged, occupied, distressed, tormented, and multiple times ethnically cleansed Palestinians as terrorists, making a mockery of humanity, intellect, ethics, values, and morals.

A liberation movement cannot be labeled terrorism to please a specific audience.

Right and wrong cannot be redefined to satisfy the powerful. Morality Compass

cannot be set according to Israel’s preferences.

History cannot be erased to complement power, hunger, bloodthirsty, rough state. Israel wants to break the cycle of hate, rage, and revenge with aggression, a strategy that can only fuel the emotions but can never curb or eradicate them.

Additionally, Israel habitually puts international laws to flames when it exhibits its military might against defenseless civilians.

The concept of demilitarization in Palestine shames the dual standards of world politics. Israel’s reckless behavior stems from this disbalance of power between the two. Israel, which has proven irresponsible on all possible quantum, can possess any weapon it may please to counter fighters with slight shots, stones, and glorified fireworks.

Israel can carpet bomb and collectively punish the occupied territory as and when they please. In response, the other side can endure casualties and flash their dead bodies, men, women and children, to shake the consciousness of the world. Their only support is the common man, who is unanimously raising his voice against the genocide in the length and breadth of the globe. Sadly, their voices are brushed aside as the genocide continues even after 30 days and whether to opt for a humanitarian pause or ceasefire remains an unsolved riddle.

Israel’s strategy of raising Gaza to rubles has concealed hidden echoes of “the final solution”. It seems like the Zionist regime is avenging the holocaust from the people who were not remotely responsible for the tragedy. Macacar and genocide became household words as the media is trying to mock human intellect with a false narrative which is not backed by facts or optics. On the other hand, more than 5000 dead, lifeless, mutilated bodies of Gaza’s children are hunting humanity day and night.

Loss of civilian life is tragic irrespective of the side of the border, nationality or ethnicity. Still, sadly, in the current situation, the lives of Palestinians have absolutely no value at all.

Israel and its allies have to understand a tragedy cannot justify a catastrophe. An act of terror cannot justify genocide.

Reckless rage cannot justify ethnic cleansing; self-defense does not involve bombing hospitals, schools, or civilian homes; wrongs cannot have approximately. What happened on 7th October 2023 was an act of terror which was responded with war crimes. And humanity’s broken morality Compass failed to identify and address it.