Gaza peace plan: key reactions to Hamas's response

Paris: International reactions have been pouring in following Hamas’s positive response on Friday to US President Donald Trump’s plan to free Israeli hostages in Gaza and end the nearly two-year conflict.

Here are the main reactions from around the world:

– United States –

“Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The US leader also said in a brief video message that “everybody will be treated fairly” in talks on the future of Gaza.

– Israel –

“In light of Hamas’s response, Israel is preparing for the immediate implementation of the first stage of the Trump plan for the release of all the hostages,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

“We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump’s vision,” the statement added.

– Mediating countries –

Qatar “welcomes the announcement by Hamas of its agreement to President Trump’s plan,” said foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari, also expressing support for Trump’s call for an immediate ceasefire.

Egypt said it hoped “this positive development will lead all parties to rise to the level of responsibility by committing to implementing President Trump’s plan on the ground and end the war”.

– United Nations –

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “welcomes and is encouraged by the statement issued by Hamas announcing its readiness to release hostages and to engage,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“He urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end,” the statement said.

– Europe –

“The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach!” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, joining a chorus of hopeful European reactions to Hamas’s response.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the plan represented “the best chance for peace” in the conflict and that Germany “fully supports” Trump’s “call upon both sides”.

Britain’s Keir Starmer called Hamas’s acceptance “a significant step forwards” and urged all sides “to implement the agreement without delay”.

And Turkey’s foreign ministry said the Palestinian group’s response “provides an opportunity for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza”.