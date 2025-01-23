It could take 10 years to clear unexploded bombs from Gaza: UN

The UN humanitarian agency, OCHA, says that one of the challenges for Gaza’s recovery will be clearing land mines and other unexploded ordnance left behind by 15 months of war.

OCHA cited a recent report from the Global Protection Cluster, a group of UN and other humanitarian organisations, which estimated the explosives buried in the rubble in Gaza would take “$500 million over 10 years to clear” from some 42 million tonnes of rubble which also contains asbestos, other hazardous contaminants and human remains.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7, 2023, when Palestinian Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, the Gaza health ministry says, while also leading to accusations of genocide and war crimes that Israel denies. The assault displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza and caused a hunger crisis.

A ceasefire went into effect on Sunday and has led to the release of some Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Rights groups have criticized the mounting humanitarian crisis from Israel’s military assault. Washington has maintained its support, saying it is helping its ally in its defense against Iran-backed militant groups including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“The Secretary also conveyed (to Netanyahu) that he looks forward to addressing the threats posed by Iran and pursuing opportunities for peace,” the State Department said.