Gazette notification of 27th Constitutional Amendment issued

The gazette notification for the 27th Constitutional Amendment has been issued following approval from the Senate and National Assembly, ARY News reported on Friday.

On Thursday, President Asif Ali Zardari gave his assent to the constitution (Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2025, enacting it into law.

With the issuance of the notification, the amendment has formally become part of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.

Following the gazette publication, the 27th Constitutional Amendment will now be considered enforceable across the country.

On Thursday, the Senate approved further amendments to the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Eight additional amendments were introduced — four existing provisions were removed, and four new amendments were added to the bill.

As per details, a total of 64 votes were cast in favor of the additional changes, while four votes were recorded against them.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment bill was presented by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani formally announced the approval of the bill following the voting process.

The opposition lawmakers staged a protest in front of Chairman’s dice and chanted slogans.