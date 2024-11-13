26 dead as bus carrying wedding guests plunges into river in GB

In a tragic accident, 26 people died, as a passenger bus carrying wedding guests from Astore, GB, to Chakwal veered off the Thalichi Bridge and plunged into the river.

As per details, a total of 27 people were on board the coaster, with only the bride, Malaika,, surviving.

The injured bride was taken to the hospital, and rescue operations are ongoing, with local residents, rescue teams, and police actively participating in the search efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Astore, Muhammad Tariq, confirmed that the bodies of 14 victims have been recovered and transferred to the Astore District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. “The accident-stricken vehicle has also been retrieved from the river,” he added.

Home Minister Shams Lone commented on the incident, saying, “Initial investigations suggest that the tragedy occurred due to the vehicle’s loss of control on the slippery surface of the Thalichi Bridge.

Read more: Six FIA personnel injured in fog-related accident near Faisalabad

We are examining all factors, including potential mechanical failure, to determine the cause of this heartbreaking accident.”

Due to nightfall, the Rescue 1122 operation was temporarily suspended. Deputy Commissioner Tariq stated, “The rescue teams will resume their efforts tomorrow morning to locate and retrieve the remaining bodies.”

President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his condolences over the loss of life in the coaster accident in GB. In a statement issued on Tuesday, he extended his sympathies to the grieving families and urged that relief efforts be accelerated.