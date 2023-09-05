GB cabinet expands with inclusion of four special assistants

ISLAMABAD: The Gilgit Baltistan (GB) cabinet has expanded with the appointment of four special assistants to Chief Minister (CM) Gulbar Khan, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, Zabihullah Mujahid has been appointed as a Special Assistant on Commerce and Youth Affairs.

Sarwar Shah has been appointed as Special Assistant on minerals, Iman Shah was appointed as an assistant on information, whereas Hussain Shah will be special assistant to CM on irrigation.

Earlier, Haji Gulbar Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘forward bloc’ was elected as new Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Read more: Haji Gulbar Khan elected new GB chief minister

According to GB Assembly Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate, Haq received the support of 19 lawmakers, including from the PTI forward bloc, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

On June 8, Nazir Ahmed was elected as the speaker after his predecessor, Amjad Ali Zaidi, was voted out through a no-confidence motion.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sadia Danish was as the first woman deputy speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unopposed.

She was elected unopposed after no member from the opposition submitted nomination papers for the post. Sadia Danish was nominated as the seventh deputy speaker of GB by the ruling bloc comprising PPP, PML-N, JUI-F and members of PTI’s forward bloc members.