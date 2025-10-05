GB Chief Court's Judge remains unharmed in gun attack

GILGIT BALTISTAN: Two firing incidents happened in Gilgit Baltistan region including fires over the Chief Court’s Justice Malik Enayat ur Rehman’s car, according to reports.

Justice Enayat and his driver remained miraculously unharmed in the attack by unidentified gunmen at River Road.

Justice Malik Enayat ur Rehman’s car was targeted in Khari area near the Saifur Rehman Shaheed Hospital at River Road, government spokesman Faizullah Firaq said.

Several bullets hit the vehicle’s body and partly damaging the car.

In another incident fires opened at a vehicle near CPO Chowk causing injuries to four persons including Qazi Nisar, the leader of a religious group.

Governor and Chief Minister of GB Syed Mehdi Shah and Haji Gulbar Khan have condemned firing incidents. Governor has said that the perpetrators will be arrested soon.

Chief Minister Haji Gulbar has ordered a high-level investigation of both incidents and asked people to observe restraint and patience and keep united to foil designs of the terrorists.