GB CM announces Rs170m package for rehabilitation of flood-hit areas

SKARDU: Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Khalid Khurshid has announced an Rs170 million package for rehabilitation of areas affected by floods, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the chief minister visited flood-affected areas of Sherqilla Village, Ghizar. He expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives during the floods.

CM Khalid Khurshid expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased persons and vowed to ensure complete support to the flood victims. He announced financial assistance of Rs6 lakh for the families of those killed in the floods.

The chief minister also announced a package of Rs170 million for the rehabilitation of flood affected areas. A compensation of Rs150,000 will be provided to severely injured people, while people with minor wounds to get Rs40,000.

On the directives of GB CM Muhammad Khalid Khurshid, the concerned departments and district administrations are engaged in relief operations and rehabilitation activities in floods affected Areas.

In a statement, the Home Secretary said rehabilitation work in flood affected areas is in progress. Link roads affected in remote valleys in Ghizer, Diamer Gawari, Khanbery have been restored.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army has delivered food packs and medicines to the affectees by helicopter in Ghazar district.

