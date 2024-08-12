GB CM seeks Murad Ali Shah’s help for recovery of hostage in Sindh

GILGIT: Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan has sought assistance from Sindh’s Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for recovery of an abducted citizen.

GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan in a letter to Syed Murad Shah has requested for recovery of a hostage of Skardu, Shakir Hussain, who was kidnapped from Multan on July 26.

“Abducted citizen being kept in Sindh’s Ghotki district,” the letter read.

“Kidnappers demanding ransom money from the family of the abducted citizen,” Haji Gulbar wrote in letter to Sindh’s CM.

“I request you, as the chief minister of Sindh, to play your role for recovery of the kidnapped citizen,” according to the letter.