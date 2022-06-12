GB CM slams ‘50% cut in development allocations in federal budget’

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has slammed the federal government for cutting the development allocations of the region up to 50% in the budget 2022-23, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference today along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Murad Saeed and Ali Amin Gandapur, GB CM Khalid Khurshid said that at least Rs50 billion should be allocated for the Gilgit-Baltistan region in the federal budget.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Khurshid said the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has deliberately reduced the allocations of the GB region while the 50% cut will affect the pace of development.

He detailed that GB was not given electricity from Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) despite the region contributing to hydropower generation for the country.

READ: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF LAUDS ECONOMIC TEAM FOR UNVEILING ‘BEST’ BUDGET

The chief minister said that former prime minister Imran Khan had provided 200 megawatts of electricity to the GB region during his first year besides making efforts for giving constitutional rights to the people. Imran Khan had also opened doors of development for GB and gave an international airport.

CM Khalid Khurshid alleged that GB development projects were being sabotaged by the present government and the region is now deprived of sufficient funds to cope with a natural disaster.

Murad Saeed said that a new wave of inflation has hit the country after the massive hike in prices of petrol, diesel, electricity and gas. The present government has destroyed the national economy within 45 days and the ‘imported’ finance minister is hinting at another hike in petroleum products prices, he added.

READ: GOVT TO REVISE BUDGET OR DISSOLVE WITHIN A MONTH: MUZAMMIL ASLAM

The PTI leader criticised the development allocations’ cut for GB, which is tantamount to stopping the country’s development. He vowed that PTI will pursue the case of tribal districts, GB and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Ali Amin Gandapur said that the GB people were not happy with the steps of the present government and PTI will not let the current rulers deprive the rights of the GB and AJK people.

Comments