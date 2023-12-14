GB EC suspends assembly membership of edu minister Ghulam Shehzad

ISLAMABAD: The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Election Commission has suspended the assembly membership of Education Minister Ghulam Shehzad Agha over his continuous absence in the hearings in a case related to the Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ghulam Shahzad from the Pakistan People’s Party had filed a petition against Khalid Khurshid in the fake degree case, leading to his disqualification.

GB Chief Court had ordered to file a reference against Agha for hiding the facts.