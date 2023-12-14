19.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

GB EC suspends assembly membership of edu minister Ghulam Shehzad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Election Commission has suspended the assembly membership of Education Minister Ghulam Shehzad Agha over his continuous absence in the hearings in a case related to the Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

GB EC suspended the assembly membership of the Education Minister Ghulam Shehzad Agha after he failed to appear before the body in a case related to his name being on the Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ghulam Shahzad from the Pakistan People’s Party had filed a petition against Khalid Khurshid in the fake degree case, leading to his disqualification.

GB Chief Court had ordered to file a reference against Agha for hiding the facts.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.