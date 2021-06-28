GB govt decides closure of schools, door-to-door Covid vaccination campaign

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government has decided to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination process and closure of schools in Gilgit Division following a rise in coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Monday.

A session was organised at the GB Chief Minister’s office after witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region. The session was attended by GB chief secretary and secretaries of different departments.

It has been decided to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccination centres besides running door-to-door vaccination campaign.

The GB government and the region’s tourism department have postponed all events besides deciding to disburse salaries of government employees for the month of July after getting COVID-19 jabs.

Moreover, the officials decided to close all schools from July 1 in Gilgit Division.

The GB government’s decision came after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced today to lift some COVID-19 restrictions that put in place owing to the third wave of pandemic in the country while keeping in view the downward trend in coronavirus infections.

According to NCOC statistics on Monday, the COVID-19 pandemic claimed 20 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide death toll to 22,231, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).