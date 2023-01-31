GB man gets electricity bill of Rs139 million

A Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) man was shocked after seeing an electricity bill of a whopping Rs139 million, ARY News reported.

As per details, WAPDA sent an arrear bill worth Rs139 million to a citizen who went into shock. The citizen rushed to the WAPDA office on the issue from where it was learned that it was a ‘technical error’.

XEN Billing and Operations said those involved in the negligence that caused distress to the consumer have been suspended from their jobs.

He said the data entry operator made mistake due to a new system that was recently installed.

The consumers have been asked to contact the administration over complaints and corrections of their bills.

