GB police not to accompany CM, governor to other provinces

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has banned the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) police from accompanying the Chief Minister (CM) and Governor to other provinces, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the interior ministry stated that the concerned province where the CM and Governor Gilgit Baltistan will visit that province will provide security to them.

The letter was sent to IGs and chief secretaries of all four provinces and Azad Kashmir. The ministry also directed the IG and chief commissioner Islamabad to provide security.

Earlier, the Federal minister for information and broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that Gilgit Baltistan force used against Punjab police in PTI chairman Imran Khan’s possible arrest from his Zaman park Lahore residence.

Later the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government rejected the allegations levelled by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb about the use of territory’s force against Punjab police in the latter’s attempt to arrest PTI chief Imran Khan from his Zaman Park residence.

Zaman park operation

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad police team on Tuesday reached Lahore to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan after a district and sessions court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants for failing to attend the hearing in Toshakhana reference.

