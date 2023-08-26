GB to deploy police along with public transport on KKH

GILGIT: The Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government has decided to deploy the police and the Karakoram Security Force along with public transport, ARY News reported.

The step is taken to ensure safe travel and security of passengers on the Karakoram Highway (KKH),

In an official statement from Home Department, it has been decided that “No ban is under consideration on public transport and there is no truth in the rumors being spread in this regard.

Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts troops will perform patrolling duties on the Karakoram Highway and Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, police and community police troops have also been deployed at various places on the highway for the safety and security of passengers.

Earlier, a distressing incident was reported from Babusar, where a driver lost his life as robbers opened fire during a robbery attempt.

According to local police, the victim was identified as Mohammad Rashid from Punjab fell victim to the fatal shooting incident at the tourist destination of Babusar.

In a bid to rob the tourists, the culprits blocked the road with stones to intercept incoming vehicles. The driver sensed danger and attempted to reverse over which the robbers opened fire, resulting in the tragic loss of the driver’s life.

At the time of the incident, there were six other passengers in the vehicle besides the driver.

The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan took notice of the tourist’s demise in Babusar and instructed the Gilgit-Baltistan Police and authorities to apprehend the culprits within 48 hours.