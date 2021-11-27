GBHBA passes resolution against former chief judge Rana Shamim

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan High Court Bar Association (GBHCBA) has passed a resolution to condemn statements of former chief judge Rana Shamim, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In its resolution, the GBHCBA stated that the affidavit of the former chief Rana Shamim was a deliberate attack against the reputation of the state and the judiciary system. Shamim’s affidavit was an attempt to weaken the confidence of the nationals in the courts.

It further stated that Rana Shamim had earlier attempted to create misunderstandings between the bar and the bench that led to the derailment of the judicial system for a long time.

READ: IHC TO HEAR CONTEMPT CASE OVER RANA SHAMIM’S AFFIDAVIT ON NOV 30

The lawyers had boycotted the courts for one year and the lawyers held a sit-in against Rana Shamim in the premises of the Supreme Appellate Court for the first time.

The GBHCBA stated in the resolution that the verdicts given by Shamim had failed to get public acceptance, whereas, the former chief judge had also received his pension in violation of the GB Order 2018.

READ: IHC SERVES CONTEMPT NOTICE TO FORMER CJ GB RANA SHAMIM

Former chief judge Gilgit Baltistan had claimed that former CJP Saqib Nisar had asked a high court judge to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in jail till the 2018 general elections.

The former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Retired Saqib Nisar had termed the claims of ex-CJ GB as a blatant lie.

