GDA summons key session on ‘seat adjustment, electoral alliance’

KARACHI: Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) head Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi has summoned a session of ally parties to discuss ‘seat adjustment and electoral alliance’ ahead of the general elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that all coalition parties in the GDA have been formally invited to attend tomorrow's session. The session would be attended by senior politicians including Fehmida Mirza, Safdar Abbas, Irfanullah Marwat, Zain Shah and others.

Sources told ARY News that all coalition parties in the GDA have been formally invited to attend tomorrow’s session. The session would be attended by senior politicians including Fehmida Mirza, Safdar Abbas, Irfanullah Marwat, Zain Shah and others.

Sources said that the GDA parties will deliberate on seat adjustment or electoral alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Moreover, consultations will also be held on seat adjustment with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

In July, it was learnt that Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) were mulling over to form an electoral alliance with in Sindh ahead of the general elections.

JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman had met GDA leadership in Karachi and discussed the country’s overall political situation.

Sources told ARY News that the political leadership discussed to form an electoral alliance for contesting elections against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh.