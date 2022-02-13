Gehraiyaan: Kangana Ranaut terms Deepika Padukone movie ‘trash’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has called Deepika Padukone’s Amazon Prime’s movie Gehraiyaan ‘trash’ which is offering nothing new under the banner of new age romance.

Kangana Ranaut bashed Deepika Padukone’s flick Gehraiyaan while turning to her Instagram Stories, saying, ““I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance … in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls.”

She added, “Bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show can _ save it … it’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there is no depth in it).”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had an ugly spat with a journalist ahead of her OTT debut with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Lock Upp’.

Kangana Ranaut, who often makes headlines for her controversial statements and blunt remarks, had a heated exchange of words with a media person while promoting her upcoming digital dating reality show ‘Locked upp’.

During the event, when a journalist asked Kangana Ranaut to comment on the latest tiff between Deepika Padukone and an Instagram influencer, related to her promotional outfits of the slated movie ‘Gehraiyaan’, the celeb in response alleged the reporter to promote the other movie on her event.

“Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down”, Kangana said.

Clearing her stance, the girl mentioned “the intention was not to promote any film”, “Of course, you named the film. You are also naming a film which is coming. Obviously, you are being planted by the PRs of the said film”, replied the ‘Thalaivii’ lead.

“Do it outside, I will engage with you for 45 minutes”, Ranaut further added with reference to her 2019 fiasco with media, “You know, this is an old trick. The last time I was banned by the media in the same press conference, it didn’t lead to anything. So please have a seat.”

At last, the producer of the reality show, Ekta Kapoor, who was present at the press event, had to intervene to settle down things, as she went down from the stage to hug the journalist for damage control.

