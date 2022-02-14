Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Gehraiyaan: Production firm posts negative review; deletes it later

The social media users are questioning why Bollywood production house Dharma Productions shared a negative review of its own film Gehraiyaan on its official Instagram account.

An India-based news agency reported that Dharma Productions accidentally shared the feedback on their social media platform. They realized their mistake and deleted it. It proved to be late as netizens had taken a snapshot of the blunder.

“The only Gehraiyaan after watching Gehraiyaan are the one’s in my brain because of all the brain damage that movie gave me,” the review read.

The netizens were intrigued over what had happened. They posted their reactions in the comment section.

The cast of Gerhraiyaan includes Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Ananya Pandey, Naseeruddin Shah, Pavleen Gujral, Rajat Kapoor and Neha Vyas.

The film was released on Amazon Prime Video and failed to meet the benchmark of opening with at least a million views, which is essentially a flop for the streaming platform.

Many of the streaming legions have termed it as a “waste of time”, while a few impressed by the romantic drama believe that it’s a “relatable watch”.

The project is co-directed by Shakun Batra and Dar Gai. Batra has written the plot while the screenplay is co-written by Ayesha DeVitre and Sumit Roy.

