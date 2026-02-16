Gemini for Android redesigns top bar for easier sharing

Gemini for Android has introduced updates to the chat page, making sharing and the overflow menu more prominent.

Previously, the app’s top bar in Gemini conversations centered the chat title, and tapping it opened a bottom-sheet menu with various options. Now, the redesign features the chat title aligned to the left, with a new chat button positioned next to it.

The share option is located next to the new chat button and instantly creates a link, opening the system’s sharing sheet. Furthermore, the standard three-dot overflow menu is available, offering options like Pin, Rename, Delete, Help, and Feedback.

It’s a more conventional and familiar approach than the downward-facing caret, but it clutters things up, especially with the hamburger icon on the other side. Moving the share button into the three-dot menu would help.

The share and overflow icons are available side-by-side on gemini.google.com, but this functionality is not present on the Gemini for iOS application.

This week, an update (version 1.2026.0570001) for the iPhone and iPad app introduced a noticeable increase in the size of the Gemini spark. The new, larger spark is now positioned much closer to the edge of the rounded square, better aligning with the design of other Google apps.