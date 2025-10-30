Gemini to officially launch on Google TV Streamer this winter

When starting the Gemini for Home voice assistant preview on Tuesday, Google also shared when Gemini for Google TV will be available on more devices, including the Google TV Streamer.

Meant to provide an “experience optimized for large screen(s),” the company confirmed that Gemini for Google TV today is only available for the TCL QM9K series.

Back in September, Google just provided a “later this year” timeframe, but has now narrowed it down to “this winter.”

The Google TV Streamer was named again today, while you can also expect it on the Walmart onn. 4K Pro, 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and UX models, and 2025 TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K models.

Like on Nest Hubs and speakers, Gemini on Google TV allows for “free-flowing conversations,” especially around entertainment. You can specify viewing preferences when looking for something to watch, as well as finding shows you don’t know the name of by describing them. There’s also a recap feature and the ability to get reviews.

Another use case is learning about new topics and getting relevant YouTube videos. Looking ahead, Google teased that there will be “more Gemini capabilities on TV coming soon.”