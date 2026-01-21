Gemini in Chrome finally expands to Chromebooks

A few months after landing on other platforms, Gemini in Chrome has started appearing on ChromeOS.

Google widely rolled out Gemini in Chrome in September 2025. This integration allows users to quickly access the AI Assistant to reference recent browser tabs, summarize content, or compare information. It also offers other options, such as referencing previously visited webpages.

While Google had not yet made the feature available for ChromeOS users, it is finally starting to appear. A reader on Twitter/X recently spotted that Gemini has begun showing up in the latest Canary builds of Chrome for ChromeOS.

Although this arrival comes several months after the feature launched on Windows and macOS, Google confirmed that Chrome version 144 should initiate the rollout for ChromeOS. On a support page, Google states, “Chrome 144 on ChromeOS: As early as version 144, Gemini will gradually roll out to select ChromeOS devices.”

The rollout appears to start with Chromebook Plus machines. While we must wait a bit longer for wider availability, seeing this progress is encouraging.