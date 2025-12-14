Rana Sanaullah alleges cases against him were filed on Qamar Bajwa’s directions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah has revealed details of an interaction with former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, recalling an exchange during an official briefing, ARY News reported.

In an interview, Rana Sanaullah said that during the briefing, General Bajwa remarked that he had gained weight, joking that he looked much smarter while in jail. He added that General Bajwa, addressing Faiz Hameed, quipped that Rana Sanaullah should be made “smart” again.

Rana Sanaullah said he responded by telling General Bajwa that the cases against him had been filed on his directions, adding that God would hold those responsible accountable in this world.

The PML-N leader further said it was not possible for a serving officer to register a case without the consent of the army chief. He claimed that if such an action were taken without the army chief’s approval, the officer would face court martial the very next day.

Qamar Bajwa Wanted to Become Kingmaker

Earlier, Former Governor of Sindh and ex-spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Zubair, has claimed that differences between the former Prime Minister and ex-Army Chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa stemmed from the Panama Papers leak scandal (papers that showed offshore companies of government personalities) and the Dawn Leaks scandal.

Speaking during ARY News talk show “The Reporters,” Muhammad Zubair claimed that soon after he was appointed Army Chief in 2016, Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and put pressure on him to settle the Dawn Leaks scandal.

According to Muhammad Zubair, Nawaz Sharif believed it was the army chief’s responsibility to resolve the issue internally, and this disagreement marked the beginning of the growing distance between the two.

He further alleged that ex-Army Chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, became increasingly annoyed with PML-N leaders, particularly with the political moves of Maryam Nawaz, and demanded that she be silenced, claiming that the situation would settle down if she were.

Muhammad Zubair also accused Qamar Javed Bajwa of blaming the PML-N media cell for orchestrating the entire campaign.