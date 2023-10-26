General election: Sindh seeks Rs1538 mln for repair of schools

KARACHI: The Sindh education department has sought Rs1,538 million for the repair of school buildings ahead of the general election, ARY News reported.

According to a letter penned by a section officer of the Sindh education department to the finance department, allocation of funds worth Rs1,538 million has been demanded for the repair of the 382 school buildings across the province.

The dilapidated school buildings in Dadu, Qambar and Shahdadkot need repair ahead of general elections to ensure secure polling during general elections, the letter read.

It is expected that the general election will be held in the mid or end of January 2024, but no official announcement has been made so far by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Political parties including Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and others have been demanding from the ECP to announce election date.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar it is the Election Commission of Pakistan’s prerogative to announce the election date.

Expressing his views during a talk show on a private TV channel, the caretaker prime minister said that the caretaker setup was ready to assist the electoral process, look after the law and order and financial matters related to holding elections.