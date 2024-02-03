General elections postponed in four constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the elections in four constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies, citing the unfortunate deaths of the candidates.

According to a statement issued today, delayed elections impact one national constituency and the remaining provincial ones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, specifically NA-8 Bajaur, PK-22 Bajaur, PK-91 Kohat, and PP-266.

Independent candidate Rehan Zeb Khan, running for National Assembly constituency NA-08 and provincial assembly constituency PK-22 in Bajaur-IV, was gunned down, leading the ECP to cancel elections.

Additionally, elections for NA-91, Kohat-II, were postponed following the passing of Asmat Ullah Khan.

Following the demise of Israr Hussain, son of Talib Hussain and a candidate for the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-266 (Rahim Yar Khan XII), the ECP has postponed the elections in that particular constituency.

The ECP spokesman stated that, exercising the powers granted to the relevant Returning Officers (ROs) under Section 73 of the Election Act, 2017, the proceedings of the general election in the mentioned constituencies have been abruptly concluded.

The remaining contesting candidates will not be required to submit fresh nomination papers or deposit further dues once the revised schedule for these areas is released, as stated by the electoral watchdog.

Rehan Zeb Khan – who was contesting from NA-8 and PK-22 in Bajaur – was canvassing in the area when unidentified assailants opened fire on his vehicle, leaving him dead on the spot. Four other people were also injured in the attack.

It was revealed that the election candidate wasn’t affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party did not award him the tickets for national and provincial assemblies seat.